October 28, 2023
Shaw Local
Grundy County Sheriff’s Office holds Holiday Card Contest

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it is holding a Holiday Card contest seeking artwork submissions from Grundy County Children, grades third through fifth.

Teachers can choose to do a class project submission or individual submission for a chance to win the first annual contest. One winner will have their artwork featured as a 2023 holiday greeting card for the Sheriff’s Office.

Entries can be scanned in color and emailed to mwharrie@sheriff1.com, dropped off in person at the Sheriff’s Office at 111 E. Illinois Ave. in Morris or mailed to the Sheriff’s Office.

Morris
