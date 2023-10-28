Grundy County Heroes and Helpers breaks record with 2023 Drawdown

Grundy County Heroes and Helpers was able to break its one-night record with its 2023 Drawdown, raising $26,000 that will be split to three special families.

The event raised a grand total of $101,000 in just over three hours last Saturday.

“We feel blessed to live in such a giving community,” reads a Thursday Facebook post. “Funds raised will be used for our annual ‘Shop With A Local Hero’ event in December.”

Grundy County Heroes and Helpers is a non-profit organization that consists of first responders, their families and community volunteers who dedicate their time to help children and families in Grundy County.