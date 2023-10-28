October 28, 2023
Grundy County Heroes and Helpers breaks record with 2023 Drawdown

The thank you note put out by Grundy County Heroes and Helpers. (Photo provided by Grundy County Heroes and Helpers)

Grundy County Heroes and Helpers was able to break its one-night record with its 2023 Drawdown, raising $26,000 that will be split to three special families.

The event raised a grand total of $101,000 in just over three hours last Saturday.

“We feel blessed to live in such a giving community,” reads a Thursday Facebook post. “Funds raised will be used for our annual ‘Shop With A Local Hero’ event in December.”

Grundy County Heroes and Helpers is a non-profit organization that consists of first responders, their families and community volunteers who dedicate their time to help children and families in Grundy County.

