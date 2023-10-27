October 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Coal City High School’s Future Business Leaders of America hosts 10th annual Haunted Hallway

By Shaw Local News Network
Coal City High School has some mad scientists in its science club. The student members took part in the annual Haunted Hallways in-door trick-or-treating event sponsored by the school’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America.

Over 1,400 people form the Coal City community and surrounding area attended the Coal City High School’s Future business Leaders of America Haunted Hallway on Wednesday.

This is the 10th year Haunted Hallways has been held at Coal City High School. The Future Business Leaders of American ask all clubs, sports and organizations to decorate classroom doors and hallways, with each group picking a design or theme for their door. Students are encouraged to dress up with their theme as they pass out candy to the children walking the halls. Themes this year included mad scientists, a witches colony, “Alice in Wonderland,” “Frozen,” and “Peanuts and the Great Pumpkin.”

“We were very excited with the turnout and hope to keep growing the event each year,” said Harlan Kennell, FBLA Advisor.

There were also a variety of costumes, from monsters to princesses to Buc-ee, the popular Texas travel stop mascot.

Everyone needs a little help once in a while and this physical therapist, Reese VanDuyne,made sure her patient, Rory VanDuyne, made it through the halls as they took part in the annual Haunted Hallways in-door trick-or-treating event at Coal City High School on Oct. 25.

