Coal City High School’s Future Business Leaders of America hosts 10th annual Haunted Hallway

Over 1,400 people form the Coal City community and surrounding area attended the Coal City High School’s Future business Leaders of America Haunted Hallway on Wednesday.

This is the 10th year Haunted Hallways has been held at Coal City High School. The Future Business Leaders of American ask all clubs, sports and organizations to decorate classroom doors and hallways, with each group picking a design or theme for their door. Students are encouraged to dress up with their theme as they pass out candy to the children walking the halls. Themes this year included mad scientists, a witches colony, “Alice in Wonderland,” “Frozen,” and “Peanuts and the Great Pumpkin.”

“We were very excited with the turnout and hope to keep growing the event each year,” said Harlan Kennell, FBLA Advisor.

There were also a variety of costumes, from monsters to princesses to Buc-ee, the popular Texas travel stop mascot.