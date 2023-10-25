Troy Township Seniors collecting winter coats

The Troy Township Seniors are partnering with the local Shorewood Kiwanis Club in collecting winter coats, gloves, hats, and socks to help less fortunate children and adults in our community. The donation drive starts Nov. 13 and goes through Jan. 31.

Needed items are new and gently used clean coats, hats, gloves and new socks for children and adults. Anyone interested in donating can drop off the items at the Troy Township Community Center located at 25448 W. Seil Road, Shorewood. The Community Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Troy Township Seniors gather every Wednesday and Friday in the Community Center for friendship and fun. Participants also enjoy lunch courtesy of the Meals on Wheels program.

For more information about the Troy Township Seniors program, visit www.troytownship.com/senior-activities or call Cindy at 815-744-1968.

For more information about Troy Township, visit www.troytownship.com or call Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz’s office at 815-744-1968.