Minooka High School’s theater program to perform ‘Radium Girls’ starting Thursday

Minooka Community High School’s fall theater production takes a theatrical look at the true, meaningful and local history of the “Radium Girls” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 28.

The play is based on the true story of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for compensation for injuries suffered while working for the U.S. Radium Corporation in Orange, New Jersey. While the play is based in New Jersey, many of the employees in Ottawa fell to the same illnesses and fought the same battle while working for the Radium Dial Company.

Director Christine Duris said about 90% of the characters in the story are based on and named after real people, and each student did a lot of research on their characters.

Samantha DiLorenzo performs during a rehearsal of "Radium Girls." (Photo contributed by Christina Duris)

“I have them fill out a character analysis form at the beginning of each play where they find out more information about their character,” Duris said. “They get used to the character by learning who they were and what components they had to make the character a more fleshed out person.”

Duris said the story of the Radium Girls isn’t one she was familiar with and, for a lot of the students, finding out these girls had to fight so hard just to get minimal compensation is sad. She didn’t know it would hit so close to home.

The Radium Dial Company opened in Ottawa in 1922 in what was formerly Ottawa High School. There, employees painted dials for clocks. The company’s largest client was Westclox Corporation in Peru.

For tickets, visit gofan.co/app/school/IL15586. Tickets for adults cost $8, seniors and children cost $5.