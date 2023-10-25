The Local Scene: Trick-or-Treating, costume contests, and plenty of candy in Morris

1. Downtown Trick-or-Treat: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, downtown Morris

Grab the kids, dress them up and take them from store to store in downtown Morris for candy. Plenty of businesses will be open, as well as churches such as First Presbyterian Church, are hosting Trunk-or-Treat in its parking lot.

2. Morris Lions Club’s Costume Contest: 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Grundy County Courthouse lawn

Creative costumes wanted as the Morris Lions Club hosts its annual costume contest Thursday, before the Downtown Trick-or-Treat. Judging begins at 4:30 p.m. and prizes are available for children in the following age groups: 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, and 13 and up. Adults are encouraged to come in costume as well, to be judged in the 13 and up category.

A Lego man, a peacock and a zombie walk wait on the courthouse steps. (Photo contributed by the Morris Lions Club)

3. Pet Costume Contest: 10 a.m. Saturday at Edgewater Drive and Dupont Ave., Morris Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Got a costume for the pets? Bring them to Howl-o-ween at the Morris Healthcare and Rehab Center, and Park Pointe Senior Living to visit residents. There will be resident judges voting on their favorite costume.

4. Morris Country Club’s Trunk-or-Treat: 4 p.m. Monday at 5355 Saratoga Road

Join the Morris Country Club’s trunk-or-treat to see a fire truck, cement truck and tractor to take photos with, complete with food trucks from Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and Mel’s Tacos. Face painting, games, coffee and hot cocoa will be available.

Nine and 10-year-olds pose for a photo after the contest is finished. (Photo contributed by the Morris Lions Club)

5. Trick-or-Treating: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Morris (times may vary elsewhere)

Traditional trick-or-treating kicks off at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Morris, and times vary elsewhere. Go door-to-door, but make sure they have their front porch light on! And maybe keep the tricks to a minimum.