The Local Scene: Trick-or-Treating, costume contests, and plenty of candy in Morris

1. Downtown Trick-or-Treat: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, downtown Morris
Grab the kids, dress them up and take them from store to store in downtown Morris for candy. Plenty of businesses will be open, as well as churches such as First Presbyterian Church, are hosting Trunk-or-Treat in its parking lot.
2. Morris Lions Club’s Costume Contest: 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Grundy County Courthouse lawn
Creative costumes wanted as the Morris Lions Club hosts its annual costume contest Thursday, before the Downtown Trick-or-Treat. Judging begins at 4:30 p.m. and prizes are available for children in the following age groups: 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, and 13 and up. Adults are encouraged to come in costume as well, to be judged in the 13 and up category.
3. Pet Costume Contest: 10 a.m. Saturday at Edgewater Drive and Dupont Ave., Morris Healthcare & Rehab Center.
Got a costume for the pets? Bring them to Howl-o-ween at the Morris Healthcare and Rehab Center, and Park Pointe Senior Living to visit residents. There will be resident judges voting on their favorite costume.
4. Morris Country Club’s Trunk-or-Treat: 4 p.m. Monday at 5355 Saratoga Road
Join the Morris Country Club’s trunk-or-treat to see a fire truck, cement truck and tractor to take photos with, complete with food trucks from Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and Mel’s Tacos. Face painting, games, coffee and hot cocoa will be available.
5. Trick-or-Treating: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Morris (times may vary elsewhere)
Traditional trick-or-treating kicks off at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Morris, and times vary elsewhere. Go door-to-door, but make sure they have their front porch light on! And maybe keep the tricks to a minimum.
- Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.