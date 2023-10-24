Coal City Theatre Department hosts Broadway Bound concert

Students from the Coal City Theatre Department are performing songs from Broadway musicals at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St.

Middle school and high school students will present an evening of some of Broadway’s best musical theater songs, and the community is invited to join them.

Admission is free, although students are accepting donations that will go directly to offset the cost of their upcoming trip to New York City in Spring 2024. This educational trip will allow students to explore careers in the theatrical arts through interactive workshops with Broadway actors and theaters, along with backstage tours of Broadway productions.