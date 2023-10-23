Morris Public Library lends more than just books

Most library patrons go with the expectation of leaving with a book, but the Morris Public Library offers the opportunity to borrow more: It has a library of things that may be as helpful as just about any other public service.

Director Resa Mai said a library of things runs on the philosophy of stocking items that people only need to use once. That means baking pans, a tool kit, games and more.

“How often are you guying to bake a guitar-shaped cake?” Mai asked. “Rather than spend $30 to buy and use it once, we’ve got all the numbers, letters, guitars, shapes, Superman, Dora the Explorer, and just tons. They’re the type of things you’d only use once.”

Then there are other things people may want to try before they buy it from a retailer, like a drone or a GoPro camera.

Mai said many people get the idea that they want a drone but end up spending a few hundred dollars getting into the hobby. This gives people the chance to try it before they spend the money.

Some items, like a stud finder and a laser-level, cost money, but most people don’t need more than once or twice.

“We have a DVD player and a projector, so if over the summer you’re having people over and want to show a movie, you can do that in your own private backyard or basement,” Mai said. “It’s something you’re really only going to use once.”

There are also items like game consoles and controllers and games that might be good for grandparents with grandkids visiting.

The library of things is still growing, too: Mai said a recent donation from the Community Foundation of Grundy County helped the library add what she called mental health kits, kits for kids and teens that provide resources for when they’re going through a tough time. She currently has kits for the loss of a pet, going through a divorce, going to the hospital, and more.

“We’re going to have books in here that show that doctors are good, and the kids can see what things like a stethoscope are,” Mai said. “They can play with these things beforehand, and you can introduce them to things that are going to happen.”

The list of things offered by the Morris Public Library is available at https://morrislibrary.com/library-of-things, and Mai said it is best to call the library beforehand to see what’s available. Even if they library doesn’t have it, it may be an item she can order to make sure they have it in the future.