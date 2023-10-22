State Sen. Bennett seeking residents to honor veterans at memorial display

With Veterans Day approaching on Nov. 11, State Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) is asking residents to honor family members or friends who are veterans as part of a memorial display in the Illinois State Capitol.

The Illinois Senate Republican Caucus is once again hosting theiitsr annual Veterans Day Wall of Honor display at the Statehouse from Nov. 7 to Nov. 20. The memorial will feature a large electronic display of veterans and their stories, along with a wall where visitors can write notes of thanks to those who served.

“I want to make sure that we recognize the brave men and women who have served our country,” Bennett said. “We are able to live in a free country because of the bravery and sacrifice of our veterans.”

Senator Bennett is encouraging friends and families to submit a photo and short story (fewer than 250 words) about their veterans by Nov. 6 so the information can be a part of the Veterans Day Wall of Honor display. Entries can be submitted to VeteransDay@sgop.ilga.gov or mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 110D State House, Springfield, IL 62706.