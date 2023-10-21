LyondellBasell Morris Plant takes action for World Food Day

LyondellBasell recently celebrated its’ 24th anniversary of Global Care Day and this year the company aligned the annual day of service with World Food Day, Monday, Oct. 16.

LyondellBasell employees and contractors participated in global actions to fight hunger and food insecurity, and to promote good health and well-being.

The LyondellBasell Morris Plant teamed up with both We Care of Grundy County and the Morris Rotary Club to purchase and bundle pre-packaged food that will eventually go inside backpacks for local children to take home over the weekend. LyondellBasell also collected food items from employees to fill the local micro pantries.

The focus of Global Care Day has continuously evolved to address community needs. In recent decades, climate change, economic inequality, and public health crises have fundamentally changed how food is grown, produced, and distributed.

Around the world, other LyondellBasell locations included food sorting, packing, collecting, as well as serving meals to vulnerable populations.