Community Pulse: Minooka High School ranks among US’s best high schools

The 2023-2024 school year has gotten off to a great start at Minooka Community High School District 111 (MCHS). MCHS has over 3000 students enrolled for the 2023-2024 school year. The District was notified this fall that MCHS made the US News and World Report’s Best High Schools list. MCHS was ranked 204 in Illinois and 6,455 in the nation. This is a great recognition of the hard work that our staff and students put in every day.

On September 22, 2023, MCHS hosted RiverWorks Discovery along with approximately 180 students from our school and other area high schools to explore careers along the river. “Who Works the Rivers” presenters helped students gain insights and appreciation for the vital contribution rivers provide the nation. The interactive presentations gave students a valuable chance to meet and speak with mariners, captains, logistical leaders, and other individuals employed in river careers. It was a nice collaboration with the organization and area schools.

On September 29, 2023, MCHS was the ABC7 Friday Flyover featured school. Over 500 students and staff members joined news anchor Roz Varon at 4:30 am to appear on the ABC7 News between 5-7 am. Unfortunately, the dense fog prevented the ABC7 News helicopter from doing the flyover and us highlighting our formations. But, our Marching Band and students still put on a great show for the audience at home watching live. It was a wonderful morning of school spirit while highlighting our amazing students and certainly a memory that will last a lifetime.

On October 11, 2023 every freshman, sophomore, and junior took a standardized test from the SAT suite of tests. Traditionally, only students who wanted to participate in the National Merit Scholarship program would take a standardized test in the fall. The district, however, felt it was important to give every student the opportunity to take an SAT style standardized test in order to best prepare them. The results from this “practice” test will be used to help students prepare to take the SAT in the spring of their junior year.

Our extracurricular programs are having a very successful fall season. Marching Band won first place in the Plainfield South Marching Band Invitational. Our Football team is playoff bound, Girls Cross Country won second place in the conference meet, and the Boys Golf team qualified for the state meet, which is only the second time in school history. We are incredibly proud of our students.