The Morris YMCA and the Morris Elementary School District is hosting a trunk-or-treat from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot at 2001 Dupont Ave. in Morris on Saturday morning.

Families and children are welcome as decorated cars fill the Morris Grade School parking lot, allowing children to go trunk-to-trunk to collect candy and play games.

This provides a fun and safe environment for kids to enjoy Halloween.