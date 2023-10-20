Morris student receives $1,000 4-H scholarship

The University of Illinois Extension 4-H program in Grundy County this week announced Felicity Emmerich as the recipient of the 2023 Grundy County 4-H Scholarship.

Recognizing a recent graduating senior or college student in their final year of 4-H enrollment, the scholarship recognizes the achievements of a 4-H member who embodies the values and leadership skills of the 4-H program. Emmerich, 18, daughter of Joe and Kirstin Emmerich of Morris.

“Felicity has been an active member of the Saratoga Ag 4-HClub for eight years, and her dedication and passion for community service and leadership is inspiring,” says Brooke Katcher, 4-H Recruitment & Engagement Program Coordinator,“ she is an excellent representation of what happens when youth find their ‘spark’ and grow in a supportive environment.”

Currently pursuing a major in Biology with concentrations in pre-med at Saint Ambrose University,Emmerich credits her 4-H experience with developing her leadership, public speaking, and communication skills.

“My 4-H experience has helped me to develop my leadership, public speaking, and communication skills tremendously,” Emmerich said. “Before I joined 4-H, I did not volunteer for things, be it leadership roles or helping others, but since I joined, I have held many leadership positions in school, 4-H, and sports teams. After first experiencing the rewards of service from my4-H service projects, I have been inspired to volunteer more in my community, including tutoring, babysitting, and coaching for free for local families and organizations.”

The Grundy 4-H Scholarship: Lifetime of Leadership was created through the support of the Gore Family to encourage continued participation in the 4-H program and recognizes those individuals who embody the values of 4-H, including leadership, community service, and personal growth. The scholarship is a testament to the dedication of Grundy County 4-H and its commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders.

4-H awards over $45,000in scholarships each year. As the largest after school program in Illinois, 4-H sets the stage through supportive environments and positive youth and adult partnerships to help youth thrive.

If you are interested in learning more about 4-H, visit go.illinois.edu/about4hgkw or give them a call at 815-942-2725.