October 21, 2023
Shaw Local
Morris Home for the Holidays announced for Nov. 24-26

By Shaw Local News Network

The lighting of the Christmas Tree on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn will again follow Santa’s arrival in Morris during the lighted holiday parade. (Photo provided)

Morris Home for the Holiday returns for 2023 starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 with the Lighted Holiday Parade.

A full schedule will be announced at a later date, but what returns is the house walk for charity, the downtown window walk, carriage rides, the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus and his reindeer, the Festival of Trees, and more traditional activities.

Those interested in volunteering and sponsorship opportunities should contact Julie Wilkinson at jwilkinson@morrisil.org or at 815-941-3685.

For more information follow Home for the Holidays, Morris, IL on Facebook.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois