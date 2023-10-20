Morris Home for the Holidays announced for Nov. 24-26

Morris Home for the Holiday returns for 2023 starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 with the Lighted Holiday Parade.

A full schedule will be announced at a later date, but what returns is the house walk for charity, the downtown window walk, carriage rides, the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus and his reindeer, the Festival of Trees, and more traditional activities.

Those interested in volunteering and sponsorship opportunities should contact Julie Wilkinson at jwilkinson@morrisil.org or at 815-941-3685.

For more information follow Home for the Holidays, Morris, IL on Facebook.