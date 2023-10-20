League of Women Voters of Illinois hosts informational meeting Nov. 15

Women across Grundy County are invited to an informational meeting with the League of Women Voters at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Wesley Center, 111 W. North St., Morris.

League of Women Voters of Illinois leaders will be in-person to review the purpose and role of the organization to help local women decide whether to form a Grundy County chapter.

The League of Women Voters of Illinois is a nonpartisan organization that works to protect fair elections and increase civic engagement. They work to influence public policy through education and advocacy.

Anyone with questions can contact Julie Buck at juliemalonebuck@yahoo.com.