Morris High School’s Theater production ‘Puffs’ premieres Thursday

The Morris Community High School theater program’s fall show takes a musical, satirical look at a familiar story of a boy amidst the discovery that he’s a wizard.

“Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Morris High School Auditorium, 1000 Union St. Additional shows will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

Angela Georgaklis places the sorting hat on Kylie Overbeck's head while cast members Ky Scalf, Nicole Gagnon, Gigi Escobedo, Saige Martin and Sophie Garcia watch on. (Michael Urbanec)

“It’s a really fun, funny show for a big group of really fun, funny kids,” director Andrea Gustafson said.

Gustafson said the show has 40 cast members and about 20 in the crew, a bigger group than she’s had in recent years. “Puffs” being a comedy, she said, drew more kids to audition than ever.

Senior Nicholas Black, playing Oliver Rivers, said he’s looking forward to performing this show in front of a crowd.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone in the crowd and getting to perform the show in front of a large audience,” Black said. “Rehearsals for this show have just been so fun, and it’d be a real shame if a lot of people didn’t get to see it.”

Senior Angela Georgaklis, the narrator, said “Puffs” is a departure from recent years because they’ve gotten so used to performing dramas. It’s even more fun, she said, that there are a ton of little references to a certain book and even more references and original jokes that go beyond the subject matter.

Georgaklis and Black are both excited for more than just the play. This will be their last production in the Morris Community High School theater program.

“I’m really not excited to let it go, actually,” Georgaklis said. “But I am excited to perform this show. We’re working really hard as a cast and I think it’s one of those shows that I’ll be wholly satisfied with when it’s over.”

Ethan Smith, Nick Black, Have Perdomo, Sarah Crisman, Bradley Raffel and Larry Farmer go over their lines in rehearsals for the upcoming showing of "Puffs." (Michael Urbanec)

Black said he’s glad this is the last play he’ll get to do with the program, even if he’s not quite ready to let go.

“This is the first show I’ll ever get to do with my sister and maybe even the last one, and that’s really special for me,” Black said.

Gustafson said there are all sorts of fun events going on with the play, like Sweet Tooth in Downtown Morris selling a special “Puffs” popcorn both at its store at 108 W. Washington St. and at the school the night of the play.