Here are the trick-or-treat hours on Halloween for the communities in Grundy County:

- City of Morris, 5 to 7 p.m.

- Coal City, 4 to 7 p.m.

- Diamond, 5 to 7 p.m.

- Mazon, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

- Minooka, 4 to 7 p.m.

- Channahon, 4 to 7 p.m.