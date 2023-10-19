Channahon police, OSHA investigating after death of Northfield employee

The Channahon Police Department is working with representatives from Northfield and OSHA to investigate the workplace death of a Joliet man on Monday at Northfield, located at 3400 Bungalow Road in Morris.

“On Monday, October 16, a Northfield employee was involved in an accident at one of our facilities and later passed away while receiving medical care,” Northfield President Mike Hodges said in a Thursday news release. “We are deeply saddened by this loss, and are cooperating with authorities investigating the incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends and team members.”

The employee, a 57-year-old man from Joliet, was transported to Morris Hospital before being sent to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, where he died. Emergency services were notified by workers after he was pinned in a piece of industrial equipment.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Thursday, and the cause and manner of death remain pending.