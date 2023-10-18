Weather dampens October’s Morris Cruise Night

The show went on, but the rain and cold kept many from attending October’s Morris Cruise Night on Saturday.

Cruise Night had just 90 entries on Saturday, although 31 different cities represented means people still traveled for the monthly event.

The Morris Shrine Club raised a total of $1,114 in the 50/50 raffle, and raffle winner Laurie Johnson donated her winnings back to the Shrine Club.

Contest winners included Greg Schultz’ 1923 T. Bucket as the Beneficiaries’ Choice, and Daniel Allison’s 1968 Dodge Charger as the Celebrity Choice.

November’s Morris Cruise Night will be the Thanks-Giving Back Cruise from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. It will benefit two local organizations: The Grundy Community Lending Closet and the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission. There will be no registration fee, but donations will be accepted for both.

The Lending Closet requests monetary donations to replace old and broken equipment, and the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission requests gift cards for Walmart, Aldi, Jewel or gas cards.