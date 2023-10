Trick-or-Treating hours in Morris will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween throughout the city.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown announced the hours during Monday’s City Council Meeting.

For those who can’t wait for Halloween, a Downtown Trick-or-Treating event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 in Morris, where participating businesses will stay open late to pass out candy to children.