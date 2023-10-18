5 Things to do in Grundy County: Witches Night Out, Boo Fest

1. Witches Night Out: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Morris

The Morris Retail Association hosts Witches Night Out, a halloween-themed night out in downtown Morris that’s complete with special treats, sales, events and a costume contest at 7 p.m. in front of 313 Liberty St. Categories include best witch, best hat, best broom, best non-witch and best group costume.

The flyer for Witches Night Out. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

2. Boo Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, downtown Morris

The Halloween festivities continue Saturday as the Morris Retail Association hosts a family-friendly version of the Witches Night out, complete with a pumpkin patch in Downtown Morris with life-size pumpkins and picture-boards.

3. 101 Next: Morris Community High School Open House: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m. Monday

Take a tour of Morris Community High School to see the state of the school as the district makes a new facilities plan. Attendees will be able to provide input that will be taken into consideration for the final plan.

The cover of Carter Corsello's and Jeff Poundstone's book. (Michael Urbanec)

4. Morris YMCA’s Trunk-or-Treat: 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Morris Grade School, 2001 Dupont Ave.

Get the Halloween festivities started early with the Morris YMCA’s Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, where there will be plenty of candy and games to go around.

5. WWI Gold Star Veterans of Grundy County: 7 to 8 p.m. at the Wesley Center, 111 W. North St., Morris

Carter Corsello and Jeff Poundstone from the Grundy County Veterans Legacy Center and Museum present the information they’ve discovered during the research process for their new book, which features the stories of 38 World War I Gold Star Veterans, all from Grundy County.