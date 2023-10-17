Sen. Rezin applauds Department of Energy for $1 billion Mach2 grant

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) is applauding the recent announcement the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen’s (MachH2) bid to create a regional hydrogen hub has been awarded a $1 billion dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Rezin said this investment is welcome news for Illinois, its workforce and its efforts to create a cleaner environment, noting she’s been a long-time support of MachH2.

“As a member of the Illinois Hydrogen Economy Task Force for the past year, I have been proud to support MachH2′s bid because I know that Illinois has the means and expertise to set a national standard for how clean hydrogen production and distribution can work,” Rezin said in a news release. “(Friday’s) announcement of this billion-dollar grant for the MachH2 is extremely exciting news as it is the next step in establishing this regional hydrogen hub that will help lead our state and nation to a better energy future.”

The MachH2′s Midwest Hydrogen Hub will be located throughout Illinois, Indiana and Michigan and will be utilized for decarbonization purposes through strategic hydrogen uses, including steel and glass production, power generation, refining, heavy-duty transportation and sustainable aviation fuel. The Midwest Hydrogen Hub plans to produce hydrogen by leveraging the region’s diverse energy sources, including low-cost nuclear, natural gas, and renewable energy. Given Illinois’ vast and diverse energy portfolio, including being a national leader in nuclear energy production, Rezin said Illinois will play a vital role in the hub’s hydrogen production.

“This hub will eliminate approximately 3.9 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emission each year, which is equivalent to removing 867,000 gasoline powered cars,” Rezin said. “Additionally, the Midwest Hub will create over 12,000 good-paying jobs throughout its construction and roughly 1,500 permanent skilled jobs and has the potential to infuse billions of dollars into the Midwest’s economy.”

The Midwest Hydrogen Hub is one of seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that were selected to receive a total of $7 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.

Rezin was the chief cosponsor of legislation in 2022 (Senate Bill 3613), filed by State Senator Laura Ellman (D-Naperville), to create the Illinois Hydrogen Economy Task Force, tasked with putting Illinois in a better position to take advantage of the federal government’s hydrogen grant opportunity.