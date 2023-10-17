Contributors, elected officials sign beam used in Morris YMCA’s construction

The heart of the new Morris Hospital YMCA at 2200 Dupont Ave. will hold the names of everyone who made the new building possible.

Contributors and elected officials gathered Monday morning to sign a beam that will be placed somewhere near the center of the structure as a way to add their names to history.

Missy Durkin, the Greater Joliet YMCA’s Chief Operation Officer, said this group came together because they knew the project would be a game-changer for the community.

Vertical construction on the new Morris Hospital YMCA is under way, and the project is expected to finish in early 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

“It’s hard to believe it was four months ago that we were all out here for the groundbreaking ceremony, which was long-awaited and highly-anticipated in the community,” Durkin said. “At that time, we had about 350 people gathered, waiting anxiously to come out and witness history that they had waited so long for.”

A smaller group gathered Monday, although it was still a group of around 100 people.

Greater Joliet Area YMCA President Katy Leclair said the building will be an incredible tool that goes into building community, and Morris has an incredible facility within the walls of its current YMCA already. She introduced Morris Hospital President and CEO Tom Dohm.

Dohm said he remembers coming to Morris Hospital in 2015 and the excitement over the temporary YMCA at 320 Wauponsee St. It was clear to him then that the vision for continued collaboration between the hospital and the YMCA to build a full-service facility was wanted even then.

“Like Morris Hospital, the YMCA has a strong family focus that serves all people regardless of their ability to pay,” Dohm said. “Both the hospital and the YMCA are non-profit organizations dedicated to strengthening the community through healthy living.”

Dohm said the partnership helps Morris Hospital further focus on preventative care to improve the health of area residents.

16th District Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, said he’s included a $3.5 million request through the appropriations process, which has made it through the first and second phaphasesse, although there’s still a way to go.

“It’s important those federal tax dollars go to a project like this because of what it does for the community,” LaHood said. “I commend so many of you here for what you’ve done, and your commitment and dedication to making this project happen.”

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, said she’s happy to see the same faces signing the beam that she’s seen through the entire process. She said everyone comes together in Morris to do what they have to do to make the project come to fruition.

She called the YMCA a perfect fit to provide regional services that are important to everyone, like childcare, thanks to its before and after-school programs.

Congressman Darin LaHood addresses the crowd at the signing of the beams for the new Morris Hospital YMCA. (Michael Urbanec)

“Keith (Rezin’s husband) and I are big supporters of the YMCA and it’s an easy thing for us to support,” Rezin said. “We’ve been proud to work in collaboration with your team.”

Rezin also thanked everyone for providing a new place for her mother to play pickleball.

Guy Christensen said the Morris YMCA is still looking for donors, and the project is 93% fully funded.

“We want to finish strong to ensure the sustainability of the YMCA with no debt when we open,” Christensen said.

Christensen thanked everyone for their tireless work on the project.

Construction on the Morris Hospital YMCA is expected to be finished in early 2025.