Thrive Dance Project opens in Channahon

A new dance studio is thriving in Channahon.

The Thrive Dance Project is a dance studio that offers recreation and competitive dance for youth in the community. It opened in May and is located at 25445 Pheasant Lane, Suite C-E in Channahon.

“We are looking to do something different. Our dancers will receive top-tier training. Our schedule allows dancers to have family time and extra curriculars,” Owner Melissa Wallace said.

The studio is open Monday through Thursday from 2:30 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday by appointment and on Sunday from 2:30 to 7 p.m.

Thrive Dance Project has six staff members and classes range from Mommy & Me, introduction through advanced and high school classes.

“We are looking forward to seeing our company dancers compete and take conventions and perform at their first recital with us at Lewis University May 31. We hope to grow even more and continue to fill our space with the most amazing youth around,” Wallace said.

A ribbon cutting was held in August with Mayor Missey Moorman Schumacher where Wallace was joined by her staff, family friends and members of the Channahon Minooka and Grundy County Chamber to celebrate the new studio.

“Thrive’s studio offers a beautiful space for young dancers to learn and develop their dance skills,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

For more information on Thrive Dance Project visit thrivedanceproject.com or call 815-246-5646.

For more information on the Channahon Minooka Chamber and the Grundy County Chamber call 815-942-0113 or visit grundychamber.com.