Minooka High teacher Tanaka named Nobel Educator of Distinction

Minooka Community High School math teacher Scott Tanaka has been selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by the National Society of High School Scholars.

Tanaka was nominated by a student for his outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence in his profession.

Each year student members of NSHSS are invited to nominate the educator who has made the most significant contribution to their academic career for the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award. This honor recognizes exemplary educators whose passion and devotion inspire their students to grow and develop as scholars, leaders, and citizens.

Mr. Tanaka has been a mathematics teacher at MCHS for sixteen years as well as he served as the head boys basketball coach for his first ten years.

“I truly feel blessed and honored to be recognized as a NSHSS Teacher of Distinction. It is truly humbling,” Tanaka said.

“Dedicated educators who exhibit a commitment to excellence deserve our highest praise and appreciation,” said NSHSS President James W. Lewis. “Through our Educators of Distinction program and the grants we provide to support professional development and enrich the classroom instruction, we hope to acknowledge and encourage the vital work of the teachers, counselors and administrators who are shaping the intellect and character of our young scholars.”

Formed in 2002 by James W. Lewis and Claes Nobel, a senior member of the family which established the Nobel Prizes, The National Society of High School Scholars recognizes academic excellence at the high school level and encourages members of the organization to apply their unique talents, potential, and to pursue their passions. Currently, there are more than 2 million Society members in over 170 countries. NSHSS also provides scholarship opportunities for deserving young people. For more information about NSHSS, visit www.nshss.org.