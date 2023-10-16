Coal City Unit recognize Star Teachers

Some might say teachers in the Unit 1 School District are out of this world, and when it comes to lighting up education there are a few that shine bright among their peers.

In recognition of all they do for their students and the school community, five district teachers- one from each academic building- were selected by their colleagues as Star Teachers.

The recognition program was established by the Coal City Community Unit Education Association, the union that represents the school district’s certified staff. Members of the union were provided an opportunity to nominate a teacher at each building, the recipients being featured in the union’s entry in the annual Coaler Homecoming parade.

Over 35 teachers were nominated and those selected were Branden Petersen, Early Childhood Center; Terese Bruzzino, Elementary School; Nikki Boresi, Intermediate School; Jen Munsterman, Middle School, and Traci Fritz, high school.

Fritz teaches English, AP Language and Composition and AP Literature and Composition. As an educator, Fritz strives to make her classroom a place where all students feel accepted and she is committed to empowering, challenging and guiding her students.

“Traci is a remarkable educator who embodies the very essence of what it means to be a star teacher. Her kindness and caring nature create a warm and welcoming atmosphere in her classroom, where students feel valued and supported. Traci’s teaching style is both engaging and academically challenging, pushing her students to reach their full potential while fostering a love for learning. She effortlessly makes meaningful connections with both her students and colleagues, creating a tight knit and collaborative community. Traci goes above and beyond, not only in academics, but also in ensuring the well being of her students, readily volunteering her time and energy for their benefit. Her infectious smile is a constant presence, brightening the lives of everyone she encounters, making her an invaluable asset to her school and the lives of her students,” stated the nomination that earned her Star Teacher recognition this year.

Fritz is in her fifth year with the district.

Union officials received several nominations pointing out the star qualities in Munsterman, a seventh grade English/language arts teacher.

“Mrs. Munsterman has been a Star Teacher for years in that she has done a tremendous amount for the district, the middle school, the seventh grade tea, and the students of Coal City Unit District 1. She is a coach-speech, scholastic bowl, spelling bee. A tutor, seventh grade team leader in communicating with parents—creates the homework hotline every year, creates the beginning of the year team handout for parents, A district tech leader, team ELA leader, and a middle school union rep who has served in the recent negotiations. She also maintains the team meeting minutes and coordinates many PBS activities. As test scores show, students learn ELA greatly in her class. Students also learn a lot of other skills through all of the dynamic activities that she plans. Mrs. Munsterman.

Another nomination stated, “Jen does so much for the middle school. She is on top of everything for the seventh grade team. She prints out materials we need in advance. She constantly reminds us all of what is coming up. She creates spreadsheets, sign out forms, and data entry forms. She does all of these things without being asked. She really truly makes our jobs so much easier. I don’t know what we would do without her.

Additionally, it was pointed out she is, “an awesome teammate,” who puts everyone’s needs above her own. Another nomination said, “she goes above and beyond for our students as well as being a team leader for seventh grade.”

Munsterman, an alumnus of Coal City High School, is in her 22nd year of teaching, 19 of those have been with the Coal City School District. In addition to her classroom duties, Munterman has also been a coach.

Boresi has been a teacher in the district for 17 years and is a favorite among the students. She has an ability to connect with her fifth grade students in a way that makes them want to do their best. Boresi’s support for her students extends beyond the classroom as she can often be spotted at her current and former students’ athletic and academic contests and dance recitals.

In the nomination, the submission states Boresi, “goes above and beyond to make her students love school! She comes up with creative projects and activities to get them excited about learning. She also loves to join in competitions with her students all year long.”

Known as Ms. B to her students, their families, and throughout the community, Bruzzino is a STAR teacher to many. She has been with the school district for 33 years and her time has been spent encouraging and supporting students at Coal City Elementary School.

The nominations for Bruzzino says everything about her role as an educator and mentor.

“There is no one who connects to students like Ms. B. She takes the time to really get to know all of her students. She also goes above and beyond to make PE meaningful and fun. It’s very clear that she is teaching because it’s a passion, not just a job. Students and staff love her,” one nomination said.

“The kids love her! She is so fun and keeps our building laughing,” said another.

“Terese has always gone above and beyond to connect with her students. Even though she teaches second and third grades, she makes a huge impact on the students. If you ask them which of their grade school teacher they remember, the answer is always Miss B,” stated another.

Another said, “this teacher goes above and beyond to build relationships with students. She also teaches valuable life skills about winning and losing and how to treat others.”

Petersen has been with the district for 20 years as a teacher and coach. At the start of the academic year, he transferred from the elementary school to teach something new- physical education. He previously taught first, second and third grade. He has also been a coach including a successful tenure as the middle school wrestling coach with multiple individual and team state champions.

“A very enthusiastic teacher who brings a breath of fresh air to all around him. He truly cares for the students and it’s important to him that they have fun while learning in class. He excitedly greets the kids at the door before entering his class. I feel he also cares about the staff members he works with as he has taken the extra time to get to know them personally. Is so appreciative of his positive energy in our building and thankful to have him on the ECC team,” the nomination said.

As union officials note, these statements could describe any staff in the district, it was great to see the support and positive comments given to colleagues.

The Star Teacher recognition is now in its second year. The inaugural Star Teachers were Jackie Larson, Katie Ludes, Kim Haab, Amy Gaffigan and Sara Anderson.