Community Pulse: Gently-used toy drive runs Nov. 17 through Dec. 8, plus winter prep tips

The fall season reminds us of wrapping up in blankets, drinking warm cocoa, and catching up on binge watching TV series or movies. This needed rest is short lived as we go into the holiday season. Yes, every step into our favorite stores also tells us that gifts need to be purchased, wrapped, and sent.

Imagine being a child with very little and there will be no gifts for you this year. All the commercials and hype in the stores is thwarted when that night comes, and no gifts are there for you.

What if used toys, books, DVD movies that you have in your home that are not being enjoyed are given to these children to make their Christmas season something to remember.

All plush toys will be accepted as they will all be sanitized by Park Pointe Healthcare center in Morris who generously assists us with this event.

We ask that people refrain from donating recalled toys or badly damaged toys.

The Land Use Department has been collecting gently used toys, books, games, and DVDs for the last 15 years and are glad to announce that we will be doing so again this year. Toys will be donated to needy families through the Grundy County Health Department and to the Chicago Rotary Club for distribution.

If this is something that your family, classroom, or group would like to participate in, please donate gently used toys between November 17 through December 8th.

Gently used toys like games, books, DVDs, plush animals, and puzzles may be dropped off at the following locations:

Grundy County Administration Building – 1320 Union, Morris

Coal City Public Library – 85 N. Garfield, Coal City

Morris Public Library – 604 Liberty, Morris

Minooka Three Rivers Library – 109 N. Wabena, Minooka

Channahon Three Rivers Library – 25207 W. Channahon Drive, Channahon

Fossil Ridge Library – 386 W. Kennedy Road, Braidwood

We thank Grundy County residents in advance for their generosity as we know that the children who receive them are very appreciative of them.

Winter Preparation:

Being prepared for winter whether it is making sure that your snow blower works, or you have a snow shovel, should also consist of making sure of the following checks:

A few things to check before the seasons change dramatically are the following:

Chimney cleaning and checking: Cleaning of the chimney prevents creosote build up which may cause fires in the flue. While the chimney is being cleaned of that buildup, the chimney cap shall be checked along with the roof for quality and functionality.

Low hanging branches: Check branches that may break and damage your home if they are covered with ice and snow. Removing them now is good as the trees go into a dormant state.

Check Gutters and downspouts should be thoroughly cleaned to allow for proper flow and prevent potential ice jams from damaging the roof.



Use high quality exterior caulk to fill any voids or cracks around windows, doors, or openings. This will prevent migration of your conditioned air.



Make sure that your sump pump is working properly by pouring water into it.



Change the filter in your forced air furnace and consider having it checked by an HVAC professional to ensure proper functioning.



Turn off all outside faucets and drain/store all hoses.



Add a secured cover over the air conditioning unit outside of the home.



Switch the direction of your interior ceiling fans such that the air is brought directly down. This will bring the warmer air down into the room for better heating and circulation.



Replace windshield wipers for your vehicle and make sure that your battery has a proper charge, and all other fluids are at the proper level. Tires should be properly inflated and inspected to make sure of traction. Each car should have a snow removal brush, jumper cables, and an emergency kit that includes items such as gloves, hat, tissues, first aid kit, collapsible shovel, tire inflater, tow rope made from nylon having a 5500 pounds capacity, light stick/fluorescent triangles, hand warmers, and a high energy dried snack with a water bottle. These are some of the items to consider and some kits may be purchased.



We are here to assist you Grundy County residents with your questions concerning the goals of the Land Use Department.

Please feel to contact my office either by email at hmiller@grundyco.org or (815) 941-3229 if there are any questions.

Thank you, Grundy County, for being environmental stewards. Love your Earth!