Grundy Economic Development Council hosts lunch about local growth on Nov. 1

The Grundy Economic Development Council is hosting a lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the Village of Minooka Community Room, 121 McEvilly Rd., Minooka, to show community members the types of growth that are coming to Grundy County.

Tickets cost $20 for current economic investors and $30 for non-investors.

GEDC said in a Friday news release that prospect activity is up 115% county-wide and the first county-wide transportation plan is under way, so there’s plenty of new things to learn.

Those wishing to attend need to RSVP by Oct. 25. They can do so by going to https://gedc.com/event/2023-year-end-recap-luncheon/.