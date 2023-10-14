October 14, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Grundy Economic Development Council hosts lunch about local growth on Nov. 1

By Shaw Local News Network

JNEWS_0912_Minooka_01.jpg A sign marks the Village of Minooka on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Minooka, Ill. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The Grundy Economic Development Council is hosting a lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the Village of Minooka Community Room, 121 McEvilly Rd., Minooka, to show community members the types of growth that are coming to Grundy County.

Tickets cost $20 for current economic investors and $30 for non-investors.

GEDC said in a Friday news release that prospect activity is up 115% county-wide and the first county-wide transportation plan is under way, so there’s plenty of new things to learn.

Those wishing to attend need to RSVP by Oct. 25. They can do so by going to https://gedc.com/event/2023-year-end-recap-luncheon/.

The flyer for the GEDC lunch.

The flyer for the GEDC lunch. (Photo provided by the GEDC)

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois