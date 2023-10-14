Grundy Bank holds winter coat drive in Morris and Wilmington

Grundy Bank’s Caring Committee announced Thursday the return of its annual winter coat drive, an opportunity for local residents to donate gently-used or new winter clothing items.

This drive is aimed at collecting coats, snow boots, gloves, hats and other winter clothing essentials to help those preparing for the cold weather this upcoming season. The drive runs from Monday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Nov. 17.

Donations can be dropped off at the main Grundy Bank branch at 201 Liberty St., Morris or 120 S. Main St., Wilmington.

“This seasonal tradition has been a source of great joy for our staff and the community alike,” said Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank. “We are pleased to observe that this tradition has been well-received over the years, with an overwhelming amount of winter items donated to our cause. We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support from our community, whose generosity has made this drive a resounding success.”

All donated items will be given to We Care of Grundy County and Our Caring Closet in Wilmington.

We Care of Grundy County is a valuable resource for people in need in Grundy County. It provides a variety of services including food, clothing, one-time rent/mortgage assistance, utility assistance, as well as holiday assistance. Additionally, We Care offers an on-site food pantry that is available twice a month, which includes not only food, but also personal care items, paper goods and more. For further information about We Care, please visit wecareofgrundy.com.

“Grundy Banks Caring Committee is proud to be able to work with these two nonprofits to help those in need to get the warm clothes they require to stay comfortable throughout the winter season,” said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director of Grundy Bank. “It’s a wonderful feeling to see the communities come together and make a difference each winter season.”

Our Caring Closet is another nonprofit that provides free household goods and clothing of all sizes to people and families in immediate need. Unlike some nonprofits that require clients to meet certain income thresholds, the merchandise inside Caring Closet is free to anyone. This nonprofit solely relies on donations from community members and community entities such as churches and financial organizations. More information on Our Caring Closet is available on its Facebook page.

For more information, contact Mendez at cmendez@grundy.bank or call 815-513-2241.