The Morris Retail Association is hosting a Witches Night Out and Costume Contest in Downtown Morris from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

Participating sores will have a hidden witch in their location to find for a prize.

The costume contest takes place at 7 p.m. in front of 317 N. Liberty St., with five opportunities to win.

This event is followed up the next day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Boo Fest, a family-friendly event that includes games, photo ops, a unicorn and more.