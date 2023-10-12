University of Illinois Extension welcomes new educator to Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties

The University of Illinois Extension announced Wednesday that Renzo Ceme Vinces will be the new Local Food Systems and Small Farms Educator in Grundy, Kankakee and Will Counties.

“We are excited to welcome Renzo to our team as the local food systems and small farms educator in our community,” said Marilu Andon, county director, “His experience in empowering producers and supporting the capacity building for small farmers will be invaluable as we aim to support those in our community.”

Ceme Vinces will provide leadership and programming in the areas of local food systems and small farms in Grundy, Kankakee and Will Counties with a focus on bringing individualized support to those the Extension serves.

He said he is excited to empower communities.

“My time serving and supporting farmers has shown me never to undervalue the importance of one-on-one mentorships,” said Ceme Vinces, “with so much of the focus being on large-scale commercial operations, new farmers, family farms, or specialized operations like beekeeping often fall through the cracks. I am excited to provide support and resources directly to producers, the cooperatives, and the associations that support them.”

Ceme Vinces has a master’s degree in agricultural education from Texas Tech University and a bachelor’s in environment and development from Zamorano University. He brings experience in supporting producers and mentoring agricultural leaders. Prior to this role, he worked with the National Cooperative Business Association CLUSA international in Ecuador for the Farmer-to-Farmer program, where he worked to support the capacity building of small farmers.

Ceme Vinces is based in the Kankakee County Office and can be reached at renzoc@illinois.edu or 815-933-8337.