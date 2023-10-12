Morris Theatre Guild presents ‘Misery’, opening Friday

The Morris Theatre Guild will open its latest production, “Misery,” on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m, and then at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a news release, other show dates Oct. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m., and 22 at 2 p.m. This year marks the guild’s 50th anniversary.

Cast members include Kathy Hepner as Annie, Jim Welch as Paul and William Gillespie as Buster.

Tickets can be bought at www.morristheatreguild.org or by calling the box office at 815-942-1966. Season tickets are $50 for all four shows of the season. Visit the website for more info on how to buy tickets or for upcoming production information.