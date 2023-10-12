Morris reminds asks residents to unclog storm sewer grates due to rain, if needed

The City of Morris put out a request via it’s Facebook page Wednesday in anticipation of the coming rains: If residents see a storm sewer grate logged with leaves or trash, it’s requested they use a rake to clear the debris to a spot behind the curb.

This request comes because of the rainy, chilly weather anticipated through most of northern Illinois. Rain was expected for much of the area Wednesday evening and should continue through the day Thursday and potentially into Friday, according to a Wednesday Shaw Local story.

According to that story, the heaviest rain amounts will be across northern Illinois in the areas along and norther of the I-80 corridor.