Community Foundation of Grundy Couny hosts essay contest for students

Students in Grundy County are invited to participate in the Community Foundation of Grundy County’s essay contest celebrating November’s National Philanthropy Month.

There are categories for students in grades three through five, grades six through eight, and grades nine through 12. Essays will be read and scored by a committee of community members, and the top prize in each category is a $1,000 donation to a Grundy County charity chosen by the winning essay author. Second place will receive a $500 donation to the charity of their choice and third place will receive a $250 donation to the charity of their choice. All nine winners will also receive a $50 gift card.

Students in grades 3-5 are asked to submit an essay of 100 words on the theme of “Things I like to do to be helpful to others.”

Students in grades 6-8 are asked to submit an essay of 250 words on the theme of “The importance of giving and volunteering.”

Students in grades 9-12 are asked to submit an essay of 500 words on the theme of “Choose a charity serving Grundy County and tell us why you think they are important to Grundy County.”

To submit an essay in the grades 3-5 category, visit https://cfgrundycounty.com/grades-3-5-essay-contest-form/.

To submit an essay in the grades 6-8 category, visit https://cfgrundycounty.com/grades-6-8-essay-contest-form/.

To submit an essay in the grade 9-12 category, visit https://cfgrundycounty.com/grades-9-12-essay-contest-form/.

All essays are due no later than Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

The nine top winners, their families, and their teachers are invited to an award event on Thursday, November 30th, at 5:00 pm at Morris City Hall. Questions can be addressed to julie@cfgrundycounty.com or 815-941-0852.