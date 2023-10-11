Veterans Information Seminar takes place Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Wesley Center

A Veterans Information Seminar hosted by Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is taking place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Wesley Center, 111 W. North St. in Morris, for veterans looking for an explanation on their earned benefits and guides to free, professional claims assistance.

All veterans and family members of veterans are welcome to attend, and membership is not required to use the no-cost services. Those who cannot attend the simnar and need assistance with a VA claim can visit benefitsquestions.org to get in contact with a local service office.

DAV is a recognized leader in providing counseling and claim filing assistance to veterans and their families, and officers are schooled in the full range of benefits for military veterans, retirees, and their families.