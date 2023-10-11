Run the Beat 5K returns this Saturday

The Run the Beat 5K, sponsored by the Morris Police Department, returns at 10 a.m. this Saturday at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. in Morris.

All proceeds go to benefit Special Connections of Grundy County.

The course is paved and flat, and the last half mile is a slight down hill heading into the finish. The course is USA Track & Field certified. Food and music will be provided.

Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers, and medals will be given to the top three finishers in each age/sex category from 10 and under, 11-14 years old, 15-19 years old, and more.

Parking is available in Goold Park and in the Morris Community High School parking lot across the street.