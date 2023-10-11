5 Things to do in Grundy County:

1. 37th Annual Lions Club Car Show: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, 9980 N. Illinois Rte. 47, Morris.

It’s a car-filled weekend in Morris, with the Lions Club Car Show kicking things off on Saturday before the October Morris Cruise Night, then lasting all day Sunday. The annual Fall Classic Car Show begins with a swap meet and a car corral, with an orphan car and truck show along with Crafty Swappers Craft Show. There is an entry fee of $5 for spectators.

A 1959 Chevy El Camino at the Morris Cruise Night on Saturday. (RANDY CURRY)

2. Morris Cruise Night: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday in Downtown Morris.

Take a stroll down Liberty Street to see all of the classic and show cars the area has to offer as Morris Cruise Night hosts its October cruise. This month’s cruise night benefits the Morris Shrine Club. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicle in a Halloween theme. The best decorated will win a prize.

3. Three French Hens Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, parking lot behind 402 Liberty St.

If a car show and a cruise night are too much car for one day, head to the Three French Hens Market for antiques, hand-crafted goods, artisan goods, fresh produce, flowers, baked goods and more.

4. Run the Beat 5K: 10 a.m. Saturday, starting in Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave.

The Morris Police Department sponsors the Run the Beat 5K on Saturday with all proceeds benefitting Special Connections of Grundy County. The course is paved and flat, and the last half-mile is slightly downhill.

The Morris Lions Club’s 36th annual Fall Classic Car Show will take place Saturday, October 8, 2022 and Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Grundy County Fairgrounds. (Provided by Morris Lions Club)

5. Junk in the Trunk sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 100 Commercial Drive, Morris.

The Junk in the Trunk sale returns to Morris with its charity flea market. All donations and vendor feeds are given to charity, and this is a good place to find antiques, gifts, toys, decorations, collections and more.