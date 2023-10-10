Morris Community High School hosting open houses starting Oct. 21

Morris residents are invited to learn more about the challenges facing Morris Community High School at three open houses from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 and from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Residents can tour the school and see firsthand the challenges the school faces, and share ideas and suggestions on the draft of the community-developed facility improvement plan.

Challenges facing the district include facility maintenance and repair, safety and security of students, and the need to accommodate students’ needs.

Representatives from facilities, financing, academics and extracurriculars will be on-hand to answer questions.

Parents, students, employees and community members are encouraged to attend one of the three open house, and everyone is asked ot share their ideas to help develop a final plan and guide the future for Morris Community High School.