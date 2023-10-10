October 10, 2023
Shaw Local
Indian Valley Theatre’s ‘The Tin Woman’ opens Oct. 20

‘The Tin Woman’ uses humor to explore loss

By Shaw Local News Network
Sandwich Opera House, 140 East Railroad Street, Sandwich

The Indian Valley Theatre's next production, "The Tin Woman," opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., with shows also scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

The Indian Valley Theatre’s next production, “The Tin Woman,” opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., with shows also scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

The show was written by Sean Grennan and will be directed by Jen Ketchum. It features a cast of Darren Whaley and Angel Ramirez of Sandwich, Sarah Stathis of Somonauk, Adrienne McCaslin of Newark, Karen Leifheit of Ottawa, Michele Wade of Earlville, and Paula Schramm of Morris.

“The Tin Woman” uses humor and pathos to explore loss, family and what it means to be given a new life. Instead of relishing life after her heart transplant, Joy enters a downward spiral, unsure of whether she truly deserves a second chance.

Meanwhile, Alice and Hank mourn the loss of their son, Jack, whose heart was used to save Joy.

For more information, follow the Indian Valley Theatre on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, or visit its website at www.indianvalleytheatre.com.

