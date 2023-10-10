Grundy Bank joins banks across US in anti-phishing campaign

Grundy Bank has joined the American Banks Association and banks across the U.S. to promote an industry-wide campaign educating customers about the persistent threat of phishing scams using #BanksNeverAskThat.

The FTC estimates that consumers lost $8.8 billion to phishing and other fraud in 2022, a 44% increase over 2021.

The #BanksNeverAskThat campaign uses attention-grabbing humor and other engaging content to empower consumers to identify bogus bank communications asking for sensitive information like their password and social security numbers.

“Keeping your personal information private is crucial in protecting your money,” said Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank. “Scammers can use your information to steal your identity and access your financial accounts. Therefore, it is important to be cautious and not respond to suspicious emails, phone calls or texts asking for your personal information. By staying educated and vigilant, you can prevent yourself from becoming a victim of financial fraud.”

The campaign kicked off of Oct. 2, marking the beginning of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Grundy Bank will raise awareness through the campaign with videos and consumer tips on social media and in bank branches. Because cybersecurity education and fraud awareness can be dull and forgettable, the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign is designed to be bright and bold with a bit of comedy.

“Would you rather give up sugar or salt?,“ one of the campaign’s social media posts asks users. “Banks texting you about sweet vs savory would be just as weird as banks texting you a link to login, ‘cause #BanksNeverAskThat.”

The short videos will offer ridiculous scenarios like wallpapering a room with cash, roasting marshmallows over a cash fire and recycling cash on garbage day to remind people they stand to lose money if they aren’t vigilant. For more information, visit banksneveraskthat.com.

“By impersonating a bank, a scammer can steal thousands of dollars with just one text message, phone call or email,“ said Paul Benda, Senior Vice President, Operational Risk and Cybersecurity at ABA. “With the strong support of participating banks like Grundy Bank, the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign seeks to turn the tables by arming consumers with the information they need to outsmart the scammers and protect their money.”