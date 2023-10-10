Coal City High School’s Theatre department debuts ‘Alice by Heart’ on Oct. 12

The Coal City High School Theatre Department will be among the first high schools in the nation to perform “Alice by Heart,” a play that mixes the horrors of war with the whimsy of “Alice in Wonderland.”

The show opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, and follows that up with a 7 p.m. show on Saturday, Oct. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

The show features Alice and Alfred, two childhood friends hiding out in a bunker knowing they have limited time left together. Alice uses their time left to recall their youth, their days of reading “Alice in Wonderland” to pass the time.

“All of the people and the equipment, fixtures and everything starts to become Wonderland,” Director Jack Micetich said. “There’s someone with PTSD in the bunker that becomes the Mad Hatter, and the Red Cross nurse becomes the Queen of Hearts. In that time, you learn their backstories and they slowly turn into the characters of Wonderland.”

Elsa Bunton and Dane Noffisnger perform as the caterpillars, with Elaina Patten as Alice. (Photo provided by Coal City High School)

Micetich said it’s a show that consists of a rock score, which allows for some great moments for the characters.

The cast won’t be saying goodbye to this play when it’s over, either: Micetich hopes they can perform the play in January at the Illinois High School Theatre Festival, the largest high school theater festival in the nation.

It’s a leap that Micetich has been hoping to make for a long time.

Micetich said there is typically an all-state show during the fall months, a show where students from across the state audition and perform. Typically, Coal City has a few students audition for it but that didn’t happen this year. That enabled the program to go forward with performing at the state festival.

“This is a new show, and I was waiting for it to be released,” Micetich said. “Finally, I reached out to the writer and said ‘hey, we’d like to do this’ even though the rights weren’t released yet. He told us to go ahead and got hold of the licensing company.”

Micetich said it’s been a long road to the show’s opening, and he’s learning a bit what it’s like to be a soccer or football coach.

Chesterine Kuhel performs as the Cheshire Cat. (Photo provided by Coal City High School)

“We had a kid break his leg on Monday,” Micetich said. “We originally had a kid rupture his spleen at a soccer game, and luckily he’s cleared early last week. Then another kid broke his collarbone at football and we had to restage the show again. With a show like this, where everything is intertwined and immersive, it’s like a Jenga set.”

The kids have persevered, though, and Micetich said they’ve stepped up to make everything work even with a limited rehearsal period.

The students typically have 10 weeks to prepare, which was cut to around seven weeks for rehearsals.

Tickets for this show can be purchased at showtix4u.com/events/1603.