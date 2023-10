The winning Grundy County Corn Festival button numbers for Oct. 2 through Oct. 8 are as follows:13391, 10075, 10456, 7360, 5376, 9685, 9763, and 14500.

Winning button numbers will be announced through Monday, Nov. 6, and will be available at the Corn Festival Office, 909 N. Liberty St., cornfestival.org, or by calling the Corn Festival office at 815-942-2676.