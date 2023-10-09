October 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Grundy County Historical Society hosts talk on WWI Gold Star veterans

By Shaw Local News Network

The Grundy County Historical Society Museum is located along the I&M Canal on Illinois Avenue in Morris. (Shaw Media)

The Grundy County Historical Society and Museum’s October program will be presentation from Carter Corsello and Jeff Poundstone from the Grundy County Veterans Legacy Center and Museum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Wesley Center ,111 W. North St.

Corsello and Poundstone have researched and summarized 38 World War 1 Gold Star veterans from Grundy County, and they will share the stories that their research has uncovered.

The event is free and open to the public, and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Grundy COunty Historical Society and Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tours can be set up by calling 815-942-4880.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois