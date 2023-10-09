Grundy County Historical Society hosts talk on WWI Gold Star veterans

The Grundy County Historical Society and Museum’s October program will be presentation from Carter Corsello and Jeff Poundstone from the Grundy County Veterans Legacy Center and Museum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Wesley Center ,111 W. North St.

Corsello and Poundstone have researched and summarized 38 World War 1 Gold Star veterans from Grundy County, and they will share the stories that their research has uncovered.

The event is free and open to the public, and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Grundy COunty Historical Society and Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tours can be set up by calling 815-942-4880.