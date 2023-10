The EXibit Fine Arts Center and Gallery is hosting Fall for the Arts, a fundraiser featuring live music, food, drinks and raffles from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Green Acres, Morris at the corner of East Southmor Road.

Performers include The Infield, Coleman Talty Band, Miranda Muffler and more.

Those interested in tickets can visit fallforthearts.org for more information.