Coal City United Methodist Church hosts blood drive Nov. 1

Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Rd., is hosting a community blood drive with the Versiti Blood Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Those interested in donating blood should contact Karen Hart at 708-217-5808 to schedule a preferred time, or register online at versiti.org/il. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended.

Those wishing to donate need to bring a photo ID, eat a good meal, and drink plenty of water before donating. One pint of blood can save up to three lives.