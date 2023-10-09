October 09, 2023
Coal City United Methodist Church hosts blood drive Nov. 1

By Shaw Local News Network
Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City.

Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City. (Photo contributed by Coal City )

Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Rd., is hosting a community blood drive with the Versiti Blood Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Those interested in donating blood should contact Karen Hart at 708-217-5808 to schedule a preferred time, or register online at versiti.org/il. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended.

Those wishing to donate need to bring a photo ID, eat a good meal, and drink plenty of water before donating. One pint of blood can save up to three lives.

