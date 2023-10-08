Morris Woman’s Club collects 184 pounds of food on National Day of Service

The Morris Woman’s Club was able to accomplish its goal of collecting enough food and donations to fill local micro-pantries for its National Day of Service this year, collecting 184 lbs and $200.

These donations will go to help those suffering from food insecurity in Morris.

The Morris Woman’s Club hosted this food drive as part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ National Day of Service on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The GFWC created the National Day of Service to band together to help solve a domestic problem and raise public awareness of it. This year’s National Day of Service campaign spotlights food insecurity and hunger in the U.S. More than 700 clubs will participate in the National Day of Service.

There are eight micro pantries in Morris sitting outside of churches and schools, and the organization at the location is responsible for filling its pantry. The Morris Women’s Club members are responsible for the pantry at the Morris Area Public Library.

Those needing long-term assistance in getting groceries should see if they qualify for aid from We Care of Grundy County.