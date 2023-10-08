October 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

First United Presbyterian Church in Morris participates in downtown trick-or-treat

By Shaw Local News Network
The flyer for First Presbyterian Church's trunk-or-treat event.

The flyer for First Presbyterian Church's trunk-or-treat event. (Photo contributed by First Presbyterian Church)

The First united Presbyterian Church of Morris will be participating in Morris Downtown Trick-or-Treating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 with its on trunk-or-treat event.

It will be held in the east parking lot at 200 E. Jackson Street and people from the congregation will decorate their vehicle trunk or truck bed with Halloween and autumn themed decorations. Parents and grandparents should bring their children by for fun and treats in a safe setting.

The church will be open during the event for people to use the rest rooms and view the sanctuary. The church will also be serving free hot cocoa.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois