First United Presbyterian Church in Morris participates in downtown trick-or-treat

The First united Presbyterian Church of Morris will be participating in Morris Downtown Trick-or-Treating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 with its on trunk-or-treat event.

It will be held in the east parking lot at 200 E. Jackson Street and people from the congregation will decorate their vehicle trunk or truck bed with Halloween and autumn themed decorations. Parents and grandparents should bring their children by for fun and treats in a safe setting.

The church will be open during the event for people to use the rest rooms and view the sanctuary. The church will also be serving free hot cocoa.