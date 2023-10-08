Community Pulse: Rankings show importance of advanced coursework in high school

Rankings show importance of advanced coursework in high school

US News and World Report has released its list of the nation’s top high schools and Coal City High School ranks in the top 40 percent making it a US News Best High School. The national publication reviewed nearly 25,000 US public high schools across the country and of the 723 in the state of Illinois Coal City ranked 178.

When looking at how they rate schools and the methodology, it’s clear math, reading and science proficiency and graduation rates play a role, but what they appear to put a lot of stock in is college readiness and that goes back to the percentage of students enrolled in Advanced Placement [AP] classes and the percentage of students who earn a passing grade.

Coal City currently offers 11 AP courses in the areas of math, science, social studies, fine arts, foreign language and English. The rankings are based on student participation in, and scores received on the AP exam taken during the 2020-2021 school year. At that time 22 percent of students took and 17 percent passed at least one exam.

Coal City was the highest ranked high school in Grundy County and among the Illinois Central Eight [ICE] conference schools it came in second behind, Lisle High School who ranked 57 in the state.

AP course work is college level work, and a passing test score earns the student college credit. There are 226 different students enrolled in AP courses this school year and many are enrolled in multiple courses. In fact, we have one student enrolled in five different courses and another taking four AP courses this year.

Coal City has previously been named to the AP District Honor Roll for its course offerings.

On the topic of AP courses, the high school recently learned that five members of the class of 2024 achieved the honor of AP Scholar. Those students are Jared Counterman, Amelia Fritz, Kevin McConnell, Keaton Stroner and Dominic Cimino. In all, Coal City High School had 26 students named as AP Scholars for work completed in the 2022-2023 school year.

Additionally, eight seniors received recognition from the College Board as being recipients of the National Rural and Small Town Award. The distinction is awarded to students in small town high schools based on performance on the PSAT exam and having taken at least two AP exams. The honored students are Abby Stiles, Amelia Fritz, Dominic Cimino, James Feeney, Kevin McConnell, Kylee Scheer, Kylie Jackson and Ryland Megyeri.

Our students are not only excelling in the classroom, but on the playing field and in the many academic and fine arts programs the district offers. Our high school marching band has been successful in its field competitions, the Lady Coaler golf program made school history advancing to the IHSA Sectional, soccer was introduced at the middle

school level with 51 participating and our theater department is preparing for its fall productions including the premiere high school performance of “Alice by Heart.”

It has been an exciting start to the school year, and we still have a lot to look forward to this semester