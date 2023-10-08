October 08, 2023
Channahon United Methodist Preschool hosts Fall Fest on Friday, Oct. 27

The flyer for the Fall Fest at Channahon United Methodist Church benefiting its preschool program.

The Channahon United Methodist Preschool is hosting a Fall Fest from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at 24751 W. Eames St. in Channahon.

The organizers are still looking for vendors for the event, which benefits the Channahon United Methodist Church’s preschool program. The festival includes a craft and vendor fair, used book sale, raffle baskets, “Monster”ccioli dinner and trunk or treating.

Those interested in being a vendor can contact Andrea Smith on Facebook for more information.

All proceeds and donations go to support the preschool program.

