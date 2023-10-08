Channahon United Methodist Preschool hosts Fall Fest on Friday, Oct. 27

The Channahon United Methodist Preschool is hosting a Fall Fest from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at 24751 W. Eames St. in Channahon.

The organizers are still looking for vendors for the event, which benefits the Channahon United Methodist Church’s preschool program. The festival includes a craft and vendor fair, used book sale, raffle baskets, “Monster”ccioli dinner and trunk or treating.

Those interested in being a vendor can contact Andrea Smith on Facebook for more information.

All proceeds and donations go to support the preschool program.