Minooka High School to honor vets at Veterans Day assembly and breakfast

Minooka Community High School will honor local veterans at its annual Veterans Day Assembly and breakfast at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 at the south campus, 26655 West Eames St., Channahon.

The assembly at the south campus begins 8:51 a.m. and there will be another assembly at 10:18 a.m. at the central campus, 301 S. Wabena Ave., Minooka.

In addition to the breakfast, Minooka Community High School is asking the local community to help update its Military Honor Wall prior to the Nov. 10 assembly. Students’ families were asked to send a picture of a family member or members to honor those who are serving or have served int he Armed Forces.

“As Americans, we have set aside November 11th, Veterans Day, to reflect, remember and honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces,” said Jamie Soliman, Principal of Minooka Community High School. “Today there are approximately 18.5 million veterans living among us. We honor them by teaching younger generations about their sacrifices on our behalf. Educators are instrumental to these efforts.”

Send an email to aseidel@mchs.net by Nov. 3 to participate. Hard copies can also be brought into the main office at the central or south campuses.